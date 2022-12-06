MasterCard to support Azerbaijani fintech companies

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 6. MasterCard supports the digitalization of the financial and banking sectors of Azerbaijan and is ready to support the fintech companies with its technological and other solutions, the General Manager of MasterCard in Azerbaijan and Turkiye Avsar Gurdal told Trend.

According to him, the solutions of MasterCard create a safe and efficient environment to make financial transactions as well as contribute to the entry of new projects into the market.

"We have a Fintech Express program within which we cooperate with fintech companies from various countries, including Azerbaijan. In Azerbaijan, we expect the growth of fintech projects and companies, as well as the potential for the rapid digitalization of the financial sector. In accordance with this, there is close cooperation with the Central Bank and other government agencies," added Gurdal.

The general manager noted that there are several reasons for the prediction of growth of fintech projects such as a favorable digital environment, the country's banks' interest in these projects, the statistics of the growth of non-cash payments, and the aim of the regulator to increase their share in the total turnover.