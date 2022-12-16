Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Economy

Azerbaijan reveals data on GDP growth trends

Economy Materials 16 December 2022 18:15 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijan reveals data on GDP growth trends

Follow Trend on

Maryana Akhmedova
Maryana Akhmedova
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 16. Azerbaijan’s GDP increased by 4.8 percent from January through November 2022, compared to the revelant period last year, and amounted to 121.4 billion manat ($71.4 billion), Azerbaijani Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov tweeted, Trend reports.

Jabbarov said that in the non-oil and gas sector GDP increased by 9.2 percent - to 61.6 billion manat ($36.2 billion).

The publication states that the highest GDP growth rate for the mentioned period was recorded in the sector of tourist accommodation and catering - 65.1 percent, transport - 22.9 percent and information technology - 15.4 percent.

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more