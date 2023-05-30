FAO supporting government of Azerbaijan in field of water protection

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 30. The UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) is ready to continue working with the government of Azerbaijan in the field of water resources protection, Deputy Representative of FAO in the country Bariz Mehdiyev said at the II Caspian Water Innovation Forum, Trend reports.

According to Mehdiyev, FAO in Azerbaijan, together with colleagues from foreign countries, is implementing projects aimed not only at protecting water resources, but also at their formation and efficient use.

"Today, we have two projects in this sector, in particular, a project on strengthening water resources management, within which we share information with the government of Azerbaijan on world experience and practice in applying methods for effective water management and strengthening human resources," he noted.

"Besides, within the framework of this project, specialists from Türkiye and Israel were involved in Azerbaijan, and we are focused on cooperation in the water sector in the future," Mehdiyev added.

Azerbaijan became the member of FAO on October 20, 1995.

FAO implements national, regional and global projects in Azerbaijan. Those projects basically envisage the development of agriculture, strengthening food security, increasing potential and managing resources, fighting against animal and plant diseases, equipment and other relevant areas of technical assistance. In general, during each biennium two or three new projects are initiated to be implemented in Azerbaijan in the framework of FAO.

The projects of FAO in Azerbaijan are based on Technical cooperation programs in accordance with the appeals on the prioritized needs of the Government of Azerbaijan.

Since 2009, the Government of Azerbaijan and FAO have started the process of preparing assistance programs in order to provide possible technical assistance by FAO in the field of the development of agriculture in Azerbaijan. For this purpose, the Framework Document on National Medium Term Priorities of FAO was prepared for Azerbaijan and is being regularly updated according to the priorities of Azerbaijan.