Azerbaijan’ CBA revokes licenses of two non-bank credit organizations

Economy Materials 2 June 2023 14:19 (UTC +04:00)
Farid Zohrabov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 2. The licenses of Gold Finance LLC and Viza Kredit LLC non-bank credit organizations have been canceled by the decision of the Board of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), Trend reports via the CBA.

The capital requirements of these organizations have been violated, lending-related activities have not been carried out by them over the past few years.

Although the CBA granted them a reprieve and appropriate recommendations to restore capital and improve asset quality, these organizations did not take the necessary measures.

