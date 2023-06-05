Azerbaijan proposes to amend procedure for appointing head of CBA's Nakhchivan Department

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 5. The procedure for appointing the head of the Nakhchivan Department of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) may be amended, Trend reports.

This issue has been reflected in the proposed amendment to the law "On the Central Bank of the Republic of Azerbaijan", which was submitted for discussion at today's meeting of the Parliamentary Committee on Economic Policy, Industry and Entrepreneurship.

According to the current law, the Board of the Central Bank gives consent to the appointment and dismissal of the head of the CBA's Nakhchivan Department as the chairman of the Supreme Assembly of Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.

According to the amendment, the Board of the Central Bank will appoint and dismiss the head of the Nakhchivan Department in agreement with the authorized representative of the relevant executive authority in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.