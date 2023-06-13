CBA, Association of Banks of Turkic-speaking States discuss co-op in field of digital financial technologies (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 13. The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) has discussed cooperation in the field of digital financial technologies and security with the Association of Banks of Turkic-speaking States, Trend reports via the tweet of Governor of the CBA Taleh Kazimov.

"We have met with the heads of associations of banks of Turkic-speaking countries located in Azerbaijan in order to participate in the fintech summit organized by the Association of Banks of Azerbaijan,” Kazimov said.

“We have exchanged views on the development of a modern banking and financial ecosystem, innovative solutions, cooperation in the field of digital financial technologies and security, exchange of experience, study and application of international experience in this field during the meeting,” he added.

“We also discussed the possibilities of further cooperation between the financial and banking sectors of the Turkic-speaking states," he said.