Variety of exported goods in non-oil products grows in Azerbaijan - minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 14. The variety of exported goods in the non-oil and gas sector has grown in Azerbaijan, Trend reports via the tweet of Azerbaijani Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov.

He noted that from 2018 to 2022, the number of items in the commodity nomenclature for industrial goods exports increased from 884 to 1,204, while the commodity nomenclature of agricultural production and processed goods grew from 307 to 332.

"This indicator demonstrates the growth in the variety of exported goods in the non-oil and gas sector, as well as the expansion of export potential," the minister said.

From 2018 to 2022, non-oil and gas exports of Azerbaijan increased both in actual prices and in real terms, from $1.72 billion to $3.05 billion.