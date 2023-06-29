Number of Azerbaijan's Shahdag resort visitors in 2022 disclosed

GUSAR, Azerbaijan, June 29. Azerbaijan's Shahdag Mountain Resort was visited by more than 109,000 people, and about 60,000 visitors were served in the resort's hotels in 2022, the resort's Chairman Rustam Najafov told reporters, Trend reports.

According to Najafov, about 70,000 guests were received from January through June this year.

He added that 26,000 tourists used the hotel's services.

The Shahdag Mountain Resort Complex opened to the public in 2012. It's located in Azerbaijan's Greater Caucasus range, near Shahdag National Park (29 km from Gusar city), which is known for having an intact ecological system and an untouched flora and fauna.

The construction of this complex provides considerable opportunities for skiing and other winter sports in Azerbaijan. With various new season offers in entertainment and hospitality, Shahdag Mountain Resort is aimed to become a significant tourism destination.