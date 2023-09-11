Azerbaijan, Israel sign roadmap on agriculture until 2026 (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 11. Azerbaijan and Israel have signed a roadmap on cooperation in the field of agriculture for 2023–2025, Trend reports.

According to the Azerbaijani Agriculture Ministry, Minister Majnun Mammadov held a meeting with an Israeli delegation headed by Agriculture and Rural Development Minister Avi Dichter.

During the meeting, it was noted that cooperation between the two countries in all areas is developing dynamically. The parties expressed interest in expanding cooperation in the agricultural sector.

Issues of cooperation between Azerbaijan and Israel in the agricultural sector, increasing trade turnover in the field of agriculture, transfer of the most modern technologies in the field of animal husbandry and seed production, expansion of cooperation in the field of agricultural research and experimental programs, and Israeli experience in the field of land reclamation were discussed.

In addition, the sides discussed other issues of mutual interest.

The Ministry of Agriculture of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development of Israel signed a "Declaration of Intent on Cooperation in the Field of Agriculture", as well as a "Roadmap for Cooperation in the Field of Agriculture for 2023-2025".

The declaration reflects the intention to develop cooperation in these areas. In order to ensure the effective implementation of activities in this area, it is planned to create a joint working group.