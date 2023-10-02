Azerbaijan-Uzbekistan Investment Fund renamed

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 2. The name of the Azerbaijan-Uzbekistan Investment Fund is changing, Trend reports.

Amendments to the "On approval of the Agreement between the Government of Azerbaijan and the Government of Uzbekistan on the establishment of the Azerbaijan-Uzbekistan Investment Fund" were discussed at today's meeting of the Milli Majlis (Parliament).

According to the change, in the title of the agreement, the words "Azerbaijan-Uzbekistan Investment Fund" are replaced by the words "Azerbaijani-Uzbek Investment Company (Fund)".

After discussion, the document was put to the vote and approved.