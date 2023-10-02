Bayraktar Technology Azerbaijan employs Azerbaijani engineers - Turkish engineer

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 2. Twenty Azerbaijani engineers have started working at Bayraktar Technology Azerbaijan, Chief Technology Officer of the Turkish company Baykar, Selcuk Bayraktar said at the press conference of the 74th International Astronautical Congress, Trend reports.

"Bayraktar Technology Azerbaijan was created for the production of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and training. Our team of engineers started working together with our Azerbaijani brothers, who started developing areas with greater integration of artificial intelligence and increased functionality. Currently, 20 Azerbaijani engineers continue their work in this field," Bayraktar said.

"Nevertheless, we have teams that will work in other areas as well. The numbers may seem small to you, but the biggest job in the world was done by small teams, created on the right foundations. Baykar also started working with a small team once," Bayraktar said.

The 74th International Astronautical Congress started in Baku today in partnership with the Space Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan (Azercosmos) and the International Astronautical Federation.

The event is attended by representatives of space agencies, the public sector, investors and private space companies, local and international media, as well as more than 5,000 representatives from 101 countries. 150 companies are represented at the International Astronautical Congress in the exhibition hall. The congress will last until October 6.

This is the second time that Baku is hosting this congress - the first one took place in 1973, also in Baku.