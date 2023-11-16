Azerbaijan tops with key players in global logistics, transport - OTS Secretary General

ZANGILAN, Azerbaijan, November 16. Azerbaijan is one of the key players in the field of global logistics and transport, Secretary General of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) Kubanychbek Omuraliev said, Trend reports.

He made the remark at the international conference themed "International Transport and Logistics Corridor: Development Impulses from Zangilan" in Zangilan city.

Congratulating Azerbaijan on the restoration of territorial integrity, he emphasized the awe-inspiring beauty of the Karabakh and Eastern Zangazur regions.

"These territories are important transportation corridors." Azerbaijan connects Europe and Asia and generates economic prospects. Turkic states prioritize transportation issues. This is evident in records," Omuraliev stated emphatically. "The primary goal of this event is to improve transportation and transit cooperation and to overcome challenges." The development of the Trans-Caspian and Middle Corridors is our primary goal."

The OTS's objective, according to the secretary-general, is to quickly turn the Middle Corridor into a secure transportation route.

"We also intend to make the region a transportation hub." The Zangezur corridor is also expected to bring new prospects to the region, as well as socioeconomic and geopolitical benefits," he noted.

The conference has started today. It's being held in collaboration with the Special Representative Office of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Jabrayil, Gubadli, and Zangilan districts of the Eastern Zangazur economic region, the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport, the State Customs Committee, and the Institute of Economics of the Ministry of Science and Education of Azerbaijan.

The purpose of the conference is to facilitate discussions among the government, private, and academic sectors on the development and expansion of trans-regional transport corridors, as well as to establish cooperation between stakeholders.

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel