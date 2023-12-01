Azerbaijan to make amendments to some legislative acts

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 1. Amendments will be made to some legislative acts concerning the application of the new law by the State Service for Antimonopoly and Consumer Market Control, said the Chairman of the Chamber of Accounts of Azerbaijan Vugar Gulmammadov during the event on 'Introduction of new legislation on public procurement', Trend reports.

The chairman said that the law is designed not to create problems, but to solve them.

"If an institution has a problem with the application and implementation of any legal act, it should be reviewed," Gulmammadov emphasized.

According to him, the Chamber of Accounts is working on a guide for auditing state sales and it is already at the final stage.

"The purpose of this manual is to perform work related to the functional task of the Chamber," the chairman said.

