Currency reserves of Central Bank of Azerbaijan smash prior data

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 1. The Central Bank of Azerbaijan's (CBA) foreign currency reserves amounted to $10.6 billion on December 1, 2023, Trend reports.

According to CBA data, it is one percent higher than the figure for the first day of the preceding month.

The CBA's foreign exchange reserves increased by 18 percent year on year and by 33.2 percent year on year.

Furthermore, the CBA's foreign exchange reserves will be $9 billion in 2022, up $1.9 billion (27 percent) from the previous year.

