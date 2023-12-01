Use of green energy wealth of Azerbaijan's liberated lands to boost electricity - expert

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 1. Azerbaijan's transformation to a "green" economy has been a main focus of its energy policy in recent years, Energy expert Ilham Shaban told Trend.

He further stated that Baku has begun to conduct large-scale projects in this area since 2018.

"From 2009 to 2018, the government implemented projects that used small amounts of electricity generated by alternative energy sources. After 2018, the government shifted course and began implementing a policy to build large-scale green power facilities. In October, we witnessed the commissioning of the 230 MW Masdar solar power facility. ACWA Power's 240 MW wind farm will be the next in line. With the commissioning of these two stations, Azerbaijan's volume of electricity generated from "green" energy will exceed 1 billion kWh for the first time," the analyst noted.

He highlighted that in the next years, these quantities might be increased several times by harnessing the "green" energy potential of Azerbaijan's lands liberated from Armenian occupation.

"In the next four years, the Ministry of Energy intends to put into operation "green" energy with a capacity of 1,880 MW. This suggests that the green energy potential will expand by more than 8 times by 2023. All of this implies fewer carbon dioxide emissions into the atmosphere," Shaban added.

