Estonia determined to significantly cut down emissions by 2035- PM

DUBAI, UAE, December 2. Estonia plans to reduce emissions by 80 percent by 2035, Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas said, Trend reports.

She spoke at the World Summit on Climate Action, organized within the framework of the 28th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change - COP28.

"We must be determined to turn words into actions. In Estonia, we are already taking action by prioritizing climate change. Our message is that the economy must follow environmental regulations. With sophisticated technologies, Estonia is assisting in the green transformation. Our society, economy, and way of thinking are all geared toward a more sustainable future. It is vital to reduce emissions while also promoting the use of renewable energy sources. By 2030, we must develop renewable energy sources worldwide, boost energy efficiency, and phase out fossil fuels. I urge all countries to join this commitment. We require ambitious negotiation outcomes and promises. The early signs are promising. We cannot be distracted by the geopolitical maneuverings of those who employ ecocide as a weapon of war," she said.

Kallas noted that digital technology is now enabling green reform.

"Once Parliament passes a new law to produce 100 percent renewable electricity by 2030, it will more than triple our level of renewable energy production. We plan to reduce emissions by 80 percent by 2035 compared to 1990 levels. This is a bold ambition, as until recently energy production has been dominated by fossil fuels," the Prime Minister noted.

"I am pleased to announce a contribution of 1.1 million euros to the Green Climate Fund, as well as equal contributions to the UN Trust Fund for Supplementary Activities and to the new Loss and Damage Fund," she added.

The opening ceremony of the World Summit on Climate Action, organized within the framework of the 28th session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change - COP28, was held in Dubai (United Arab Emirates) on December 1.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel