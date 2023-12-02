Enhancing climate ambitions, expediting climate devoirs crucial, says Romanian president

DUBAI, UAE, December 2. Enhancing climate ambitions and expediting climate commitments is crucial, President of Romania Klaus-Werner Iohannis said at the World Summit on Climate Action, organized within the framework of the 28th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change - COP28, Trend reports.

"We are all aware that current global carbon reductions fall short of the Paris Agreement's targets. Climate change is accelerating, as are its repercussions. Every day, we encounter more difficult obstacles. However, we must maintain our environmental orientation. We must raise our climate objectives and speed the implementation of climate pledges. Romania aspires to reduce its emissions by around 80% compared to 1990 levels by 2030, followed by a swift transition to climate neutrality," he stated.

Climate change, according to Iohannis, is a critical foundation for the country's diplomatic engagement with regional and global allies.

"Climate education, biodiversity protection, climate-resilient agricultural production, and low-carbon energy generation are central to Romanian climate diplomacy. We are interested in advancing projects in these areas with like-minded partners. Romania also actively interacts with worldwide partners, particularly those from Africa, the Middle East, and Latin America, to facilitate emergency management training and knowledge exchange, as well as the deployment of early warning systems," the president pointed out.

The importance of these areas is escalating in the context of the disruptive consequences of climate change," he added.

The opening ceremony of the World Summit on Climate Action was held in Dubai on December 1.

