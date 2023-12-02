COP28 plays crucial role in efforts to curb ever-rising global temperatures - Italian PM

DUBAI, UAE, December 2. COP28 plays a critical role in attempts to limit global temperature rise to 1.5 degrees Celsius, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said at the World Summit on Climate Action, organized within the framework of the 28th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change - COP28, Trend reports.

"While there are reasons to be optimistic, the aim remains elusive. COP28 must be a watershed moment, and we must chart a clear course. Italy is pragmatically contributing to the decarbonization effort. This means we are pursuing a technologically neutral approach that is free of unneeded radicalism," noted Meloni.

The official called to strive for an ecological transition rather than an ideological one.

"Renewable energy is gradually replacing coal energy. We have established a new energy and climate plan. The target is to reduce emissions by at least 55 percent by 2030. We are also trying to become a significant partner in the sector of clean energy, building the required infrastructure and capacity both at home and in the Mediterranean. We will give 100 million euros to a new loss and damage fund, and all of these initiatives will support Italy's G7 presidency in 2024," she added.

The opening ceremony of the World Summit on Climate Action was held in Dubai on December 1.

