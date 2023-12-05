Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Economy

Azerbaijan to prop control over price contriving market entities - PM

Economy Materials 5 December 2023 20:21 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijan to prop control over price contriving market entities - PM

Follow Trend on

Elchin Mehdiyev
Elchin Mehdiyev
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 5. Control mechanisms will be reinforced, and stern measures will be taken against market participants who allow price manipulation in Azerbaijan, to ensure a healthy competitive environment in the domestic market, Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov said, Trend reports.

He spoke at today's meeting of Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis (Parliament).

He noted that the adoption of the Competition Code will also contribute to ensuring a healthy competitive environment in the domestic market.

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more