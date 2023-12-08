Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Economy

Azerbaijan sends humanitarian aid with electrical equipment to Ukraine (PHOTO)

Economy Materials 8 December 2023 10:48 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijan sends humanitarian aid with electrical equipment to Ukraine (PHOTO)

Follow Trend on

Ingilab Mammadov
Ingilab Mammadov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 8. Another part of humanitarian aid consisting of electrical equipment has been sent to Ukraine in accordance with the order of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, dated July 17, 2023, Azerbaijan's Energy Ministry told Trend.

The ministry said that humanitarian cargo dispatched from the Sumgayit Chemical Industrial Park by a convoy of 20 trucks includes more than 551,000 meters of electric cable and wires, as well as six complete transformer substations.

The first part of the mentioned humanitarian aid worth $7.6 million was sent to Ukraine on October 30 and November 21 of this year. The next parts are planned to be sent in the near future.

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel

Azerbaijan sends humanitarian aid with electrical equipment to Ukraine (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan sends humanitarian aid with electrical equipment to Ukraine (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan sends humanitarian aid with electrical equipment to Ukraine (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan sends humanitarian aid with electrical equipment to Ukraine (PHOTO)
Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more