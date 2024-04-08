Azerbaijani currency rates for for April 8

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 8. The official exchange rate of the US dollar and the euro against the Azerbaijani manat for April 8, 2024, is set at 1.7 and 1.8417 manat, respectively, Trend reports.

The manat's rate in relation to other foreign currencies on Monday, in reference to the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), is as follows:

Currencies 1 US dollar USD 1.7 1 euro EUR 1.8417 1 Australian dollar AUD 1.1189 1 Argentine peso ARS 0.002 1 Belarusian ruble BYN 0.5195 1 Brazilian real BRL 0.3355 1 UAE dirham AED 0.4629 1 South African rand ZAR 0.0909 100 South Korean won KRW 0.1256 1 Czech krone CZK 0.0728 100 Chilean pesos CLP 0.1791 1 Chinese yuan CNY 0.235 1 Danish krone DKK 0.2469 1 Georgian lari GEL 0.6355 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 0.2171 1 Indian rupee INR 0.0204 1 British pound sterling GBP 2.1472 100 Indonesian rupiah IDR 0.0107 100 Iranian rials IRR 0.004 1 Swedish krona SEK 0.1598 1 Swiss franc CHF 1.8806 1 Israeli shekel ILS 0.4552 1 Canadian dollar CAD 1.25 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 5.5279 1 Kazakh tenge KZT 0.0038 1 Kyrgyz som KGS 0.0191 100 Lebanese pounds LBP 0.0019 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 0.3575 1 Mexican peso MXN 0.1032 1 Moldovan leu MDL 0.0964 1 Egyptian pound EGP 0.0359 1 Norwegian krone NOK 0.1583 100 Uzbek som UZS 0.0134 1 Polish zloty PLN 0.4301 1 Russian ruble RUB 0.0184 1 Singapore dollar SGD 1.2601 1 Saudi rial SAR 0.4532 1 SDR (IMF Special Drawing Rights) XDR 2.2541 1 Turkish lira TRY 0.053 1 Taiwan dollar TWD 0.0529 1 Tajik somoni TJS 0.1553 1 new Turkmen manat TMT 0.4857 1 Ukrainian hryvnia UAH 0.0438 100 Japanese yen JPY 1.12 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 1.0227

