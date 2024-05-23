Azerbaijan's free balance on single treasury account revealed (UPDATED)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 23. The free balance on the single treasury account in Azerbaijan amounted to 970.7 million manat ($570.6 million) on January 1, 2024, Trend reports referring to the annual report "On the execution of the state budget of the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2023."

The revenues of the general budget of 2023 amounted to 50 billion manat ($29.3 billion), which is 6.9 billion manat ($4 billion) or 16.2 percent more than the forecast of 43 billion manat ($25.2 million).

To note, the draft law “On execution of the State Budget of the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2023” was discussed today at the meeting of the Milli Majlis (Parliament) Committee on Economic Policy, Industry and Entrepreneurship.

Chairman of the Committee Tair Mirkishili, Finance Minister Samir Sharifov, Chairman of the Chamber of Accounts Vugar Gulmammado, MPs and other participants took part in the meeting.

After discussion, the draft law was recommended to the plenary session.

