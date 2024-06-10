Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Funding under Paris Agreement expected to be reviewed at COP29 - UN

Economy Materials 10 June 2024 12:56 (UTC +04:00)
Funding under Paris Agreement expected to be reviewed at COP29 - UN

Kamran Gasimov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 10. At COP29, there's anticipation for a reassessment of funding within the framework of the Paris Agreement, said Kanako Mabuchi, head of the UN Resident Coordinator's office in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

She made the remark at the event on "Sustainable Development: Challenges and Solutions".

"In 2015, when the Paris Agreement was signed, climate projects were earmarked for $100 billion annually. Now, at COP29, signatory states aim to establish a new financial target. It's anticipated that this sum will surpass $100 billion yearly," she underscored.

