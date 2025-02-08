EU's renewable energy in transport rises, 2030 target still distant

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 8. The share of renewable energy in transport across the European Union reached 10.8% in 2023, marking a 1.2 percentage point increase from the previous year, according to new data from Eurostat, Trend reports.

However, the EU remains far from its 2030 goal of 29%, requiring a significantly faster pace of growth to meet the target.

To stay on track, the share of renewables in transport would need to rise by an average of 2.6 percentage points per year from 2024 onward—far above the 0.43 percentage point annual increase recorded between 2014 and 2023.

Sweden led the EU with the highest share of renewable energy in transport at 33.7%, making it the only country to have already surpassed the 2030 benchmark. Finland followed at 20.7%, with the Netherlands (13.4%) and Austria (13.2%) also ranking among the top performers.

At the other end of the spectrum, Croatia (0.9%), Latvia (1.4%), and Greece (3.9%) reported the lowest shares of renewable energy in transport.

Sweden also saw the largest year-on-year increase, rising by 4.9 percentage points. Austria and Portugal both recorded gains of 2.5 points. In contrast, Latvia (-1.7 pp), Croatia (-1.5 pp), and Romania (-0.9 pp) registered the steepest declines.