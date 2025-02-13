Kazakhstan, France deepen ties in security and migration issues

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, February 13. The Ministries of Internal Affairs of Kazakhstan and France are strengthening bilateral cooperation in the fields of security and migration, Trend report via the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

A meeting was held in Kazakhstan's Astana between Kazakhstan's Minister of Internal Affairs Yerzhan Sadenov, the Special Representative of the French Minister of Internal Affairs Patrick Stefanini, and the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of France to Kazakhstan, Sylvain Giogé.

In the course of the meeting, the parties discussed the state of bilateral cooperation between the Ministries of Interior of Kazakhstan and France, including in the field of migration.

The parties also discussed the implementation of the intergovernmental agreement on the readmission of persons, signed between Kazakhstan and France in November of last year. The participants expressed their intention to continue joint activities.



To note, as part of Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev's visit to France in November 2024, a total of 36 agreements worth $2.2 billion were signed between the countries.