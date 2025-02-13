EIB backs Malta's green transition with €260M investment

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 13. The European Investment Bank (EIB) has approved a 260 million euro financing package to support Malta’s efforts in building a greener, smarter, and more resilient economy, Trend reports.

The first 130 million euro tranche was signed in Valletta by Malta’s Finance Minister Clyde Caruana and EIB Vice-President Kyriacos Kakouris.

The funding will help Malta co-finance EU-backed projects for 2021-2027, focusing on healthcare modernization, SME support, digital transformation, and environmental sustainability. Investments will also target sustainable transport, biodiversity protection, and energy-efficient solutions.

“This financing package is a crucial step in driving Malta’s economic growth,” said Caruana, emphasizing its impact on businesses and society. Kakouris added that the EIB’s support will strengthen Malta’s economic resilience and quality of life.