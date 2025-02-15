Azerbaijani oil tumbles in price

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 15. The price of Azerbaijan’s Azeri Light crude oil on a CIF basis in the Italian port of Augusta took a bit of a tumble on February 14, dropping by $0.24 (0.31 percent) compared to the previous rate, now sitting at $76.61 per barrel, Trend reports, citing a source in the country's oil and gas market.

On a FOB basis in the Turkish port of Ceyhan, the price of Azeri Light went down by $0.26 (0.35 percent) to $75.13 per barrel.

The price of URALS crude lowered by $0.26 (0.43 percent) from the previous rate, amounting to $59.87 per barrel.

North Sea benchmark crude, Dated Brent, was $0.25 (0.33 percent) less than the previous rate, standing at $74.87 per barrel.

The official exchange rate for February 15 is 1.7 AZN/USD.

In the state budget of Azerbaijan for 2025, the average price of one barrel of oil was calculated at $70.

