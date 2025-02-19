Kazakhstan's Tokayev confers honors upon Jordan's King

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, February 19. President of of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev presented King Abdullah II al-Hussein of Jordan with the highest state award of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the "Altyn Kýran" order, Trend reports

In his speech, the President emphasized the strong partnership between Kazakhstan and the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, as well as King Abdullah II's significant personal contribution to strengthening Kazakh-Jordanian relations.

"Thanks to Your Majesty's unwavering support, we have deepened our cooperation in areas of mutual interest, from economic and investment interaction to cultural and educational exchanges. As an outstanding statesman, advocate of peace, and a model of wisdom, You continue to inspire many around the world. The people of Kazakhstan hold You in the deepest respect. We are proud that Jordan is not only our partner but also a true friend. Under Your wise leadership, Jordan plays a key role in strengthening regional stability, interfaith dialogue, and advancing humanitarian efforts. These values resonate with Kazakhstan’s commitment to peace, tolerance, and diplomacy. Much of our optimism and new hopes for the future of our cooperation stem from Your tireless efforts and unwavering personal support,” said the President while awarding the King of Jordan.

King Abdullah II al-Hussein expressed his gratitude to Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and the brotherly people of Kazakhstan for presenting him with Kazakhstan’s highest state award.

To note, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is on an official visit to the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan. During negotiations with King Abdullah II bin al-Hussein, several important memoranda and agreements were signed.

