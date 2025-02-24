Kazakhstan sees decline in oil exports for 2024

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, February 24. Kazakhstan reduced its oil exports by 2.7 percent in 2024 compared to 2023, Trend reports via the Ministry of Energy of Kazakhstan.

In 2024, Kazakhstan's oil export volume reached approximately 68.6 million metric tons, reflecting a decrement of nearly 1.9 million metric tons, equating to a 2.7 percent contraction compared to the preceding fiscal year.



The Ministry of Energy ascribed the contraction in export volumes to the inability to achieve the projected oil output benchmark.



To note, in the fiscal year 2024, the nation achieved an output of 87.7 million tons of crude oil against a strategic objective of 90.3 million tons, resulting in a fulfillment rate of 97.1 percent of the predetermined target.