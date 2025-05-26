Turkmenistan gearing up for Central Asia-China Summit at Beijing meeting

Photo: The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, May 26. A meeting of the deputy foreign ministers of the Central Asia-China format was held in Beijing to prepare for the upcoming second Summit of Heads of State, Trend reports, citing the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The Turkmen delegation was led by Ahmet Gurbanov, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan.

The second Summit of the Heads of State of the Central Asia-China format is scheduled for June this year in Astana, Kazakhstan.

Deputy foreign ministers from Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, and the People’s Republic of China exchanged proposals regarding the preliminary agenda of the upcoming summit and reviewed drafts of joint outcome documents.

Participants highlighted that the forthcoming summit will serve as a significant platform, underscoring the growing importance of the “Central Asia – China” format as an open and constructive mechanism for interstate cooperation aimed at promoting sustainable development, peace, and security across the region.

