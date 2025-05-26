Azerbaijan boosts vehicle imports as trade activity expands in 4M2025

Azerbaijan significantly increased its import of transport vehicles and parts in the first four months of the year, reaching nearly 760 million US dollars, up by around 17 percent from the previous year. While overall trade turnover grew sharply, the country’s foreign trade surplus narrowed more than fourfold due to a surge in imports.

