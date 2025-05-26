Azerbaijan boosts vehicle imports as trade activity expands in 4M2025
Azerbaijan significantly increased its import of transport vehicles and parts in the first four months of the year, reaching nearly 760 million US dollars, up by around 17 percent from the previous year. While overall trade turnover grew sharply, the country’s foreign trade surplus narrowed more than fourfold due to a surge in imports.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy