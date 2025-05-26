Kazakhstan tightening its belt on freight costs with Europe via digital permit reform

Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Transport has thrown a lifeline by simplifying and digitalizing the issuance of foreign permits, leading to a noticeable drop in freight costs with Europe. This enhancement is anticipated to bring down the final cost of imported goods. There are wheels in motion to broaden the digital permit exchanges with our friends in the Turkic and Baltic regions.

