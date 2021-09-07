Georgia to resume work of public transportation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 7

Public transport will resume work in Georgia from September 13, Trend reports referring to the Georgian media.

This decision was made by the interdepartmental coordinating council.

The work of municipal transport in large cities has been stopped since August 14 due to a sharp deterioration in the epidemiological situation.

At first, it was announced that the transport operation would resume on September 4, then this period was extended until September 14.

Earlier, the Ministry of Health of Georgia said that they would support the issue of restoring the work of transport so that citizens could freely connect to the educational process. Studying at schools and universities in Georgia begins on September 15, but until October 4, the process will take place online.

