Azerbaijan sends hazelnut producers to Switzerland

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 22

Trend:

In order to promote the "Made in Azerbaijan" brand, another expert mission will visit Switzerland on June 25-29, the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan announced June 21.

The mission includes 12 Azerbaijani companies working in the field of hazelnut production and selected as members of the mission on a competitive basis.

Within the framework of the mission, it is planned to organize bilateral meetings between Azerbaijani and Swiss companies, hold discussions on the expansion of trade and economic relations and hold presentations of Azerbaijani products.

