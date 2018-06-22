Azerbaijan sends hazelnut producers to Switzerland

22 June 2018 09:47 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 22

Trend:

In order to promote the "Made in Azerbaijan" brand, another expert mission will visit Switzerland on June 25-29, the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan announced June 21.

The mission includes 12 Azerbaijani companies working in the field of hazelnut production and selected as members of the mission on a competitive basis.

Within the framework of the mission, it is planned to organize bilateral meetings between Azerbaijani and Swiss companies, hold discussions on the expansion of trade and economic relations and hold presentations of Azerbaijani products.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
Difficulties in meeting global oil demand may arise in future - Azerbaijani minister
Oil&Gas 10:33
President Aliyev allocates additional funds to build Damirchi-Lahij highway
Politics 10:21
Insurance companies "very passive" in Azerbaijan's new agricultural insurance model (Exclusive)
Economy news 09:40
Uzbekistan's new pharma free economic zone eager for Azerbaijani investments (Exclusive)
Economy news 07:29
Azerbaijani official: Armenia continues occupation, ignores int’l documents
Politics 21 June 21:36
Canada’s Zenith Energy discloses amount to be raised by share placement
Oil&Gas 21 June 20:58
New agricultural insurance rules to be worked out in Azerbaijan after adoption of law
Economy news 21 June 20:55
Azerbaijan becomes associate partner of EU FutureTrust project
ICT 21 June 20:21
Azerbaijan’s Trade House to open in Ukraine
Economy news 21 June 20:05
Azerbaijani, Belarus FMs meet
Politics 21 June 19:45
Azerbaijani IT company automates work of Kyrgyzstan’s Hydrometeorology Agency
ICT 21 June 19:32
Russian FM talks unfulfilled UN resolutions on Karabakh conflict
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 21 June 19:07
Azerbaijan plans to facilitate process of agricultural insurance in country
Economy news 21 June 17:36
Vietnam interested in establishing JV with Azerbaijan in oil and gas sector (Exclusive)
Oil&Gas 21 June 17:35
Iran’s culture minister due in Azerbaijan
Society 21 June 16:30
Kazakh Kuryk port to co-op with Azerbaijani companies (Exclusive)
Economy news 21 June 16:26
Azerbaijani developers launch for international sale of mini UAV
ICT 21 June 15:38
Azerbaijani banks may face new cyber threat
ICT 21 June 15:32