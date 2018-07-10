Azerbaijan to carry out large supply of carpets to Japan

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 10

By Huseyn Veliyev – Trend:

"Azerkhalcha" OJSC scientific and creative-production association will sign a major contract for the supply of carpets to Japan by the end of the year, Chairman of the Board of "Azerkhalcha" OJSC Vidadi Muradov told reporters July 10 within the framework of the scientific and practical conference entitled as "Prospects and achievements of carpet weaving in Azerbaijan".

Muradov noted that, firstly, the samples of Azerbaijani carpets will be sent to Japan.

"Today, many countries are interested in Azerbaijani carpets. The countries of Africa, the American continent and Australia are among them. A huge number of tourists come to the country, which also affects the growth of demand. The carpets produced in the country meet the world quality standards," Muradov said.

The head of the company also said the country provides for the opening of 10 new carpet factories, thus their number will be brought to 30, where 4,500 people will be provided with jobs.

Azerkhalcha open joint stock company was established in May 2016 at the premises of the similarly-named carpet-making research and production association, with a package of shares owned by the state.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news