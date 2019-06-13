Ambassador of Turkmenistan talks on joint plans with Azerbaijan in tourism

13 June 2019 13:42 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Azerbaijan passes amendment to law on road traffic
Azerbaijan 14:19
Azerbaijan State Tourism Agency: Entrance to beaches must be free
Society 14:14
New requirements for air carriers in Azerbaijan
Politics 14:07
Turkmenistan participates in 108th session of International Labor Conference
Turkmenistan 13:30
Azerbaijani President receives delegation led by EU Commissioner
Politics 13:15
Minister: tax reforms in Azerbaijan yield positive results
Business 13:06
Latest
Azerbaijan passes amendment to law on road traffic
Azerbaijan 14:19
Azerbaijan State Tourism Agency: Entrance to beaches must be free
Society 14:14
New requirements for air carriers in Azerbaijan
Politics 14:07
Iran supreme leader says he has no intention to make or use nuclear weapons
Other News 14:03
Turkish patrol post attacked in Syria’s Idlib
Turkey 13:57
Uzbekistan changes tax policy for renewable energy manufacturers
Economy 13:54
Azerbaijani military pilots prevent enemy's provocation (VIDEO)
Politics 13:48
Turkmenistan participates in 108th session of International Labor Conference
Turkmenistan 13:30
German economic outlook muted for second quarter, predicts ministry
Other News 13:30