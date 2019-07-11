Eastern Partnership countries create catalog of investment projects

11 July 2019 12:33 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 11

By Tamilla Mammadova - Trend:

Within the framework of the Eastern Partnership, a catalog of investment projects was created for the first time, where projects of six countries will be presented, noted the Deputy Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development of Georgia Genadi Arveladze, Trend reports with reference to agenda.ge.

The catalog will allow investors from the European Union to familiarize with projects in detail and, if they are interested, submit investment proposals. It includes projects of both the public and private sectors in Azerbaijan, Belarus, Moldova, Georgia, Armenia and Ukraine, in the fields of agriculture, processing, infrastructure, transport and tourism.

Today, the first Eastern Partnership investment forum will be held in Batumi, which will be opened by Georgian Prime Minister Mamuka Bakhtadze.

The forum will be attended by over 400 people, including the Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development of Georgia Natia Turanava, senior officials of several countries, including Ukraine, Armenia, Belarus, Azerbaijan and Moldova, investment agencies, major business associations, international companies, representatives of the European Investment Bank, European Bank for Reconstruction and Development.

The first Eastern Partnership Investment Forum is important as platform for Georgia’s international economic participation in European structures. This is a high-level international forum for the presentation of the country's economic and investment potential.

