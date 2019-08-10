President of Uzbekistan to visit Great Britain

Baku, Azerbaijan, August 10

President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev will pay an official visit to Great Britain, Trend reports with reference to the press service of Foreign Ministry of Uzbekistan.

On the initiative of the British side, on August 9, a telephone conversation took place between the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan Abdulaziz Kamilov and the Minister of State for Europe and the Americas at the Foreign & Commonwealth Office Christopher Pincher.

The press service of the Foreign Ministry said that the parties discussed the possibility of organizing a top-level visit to the UK and agreed to begin appropriate preparatory work for this important bilateral event.

During the conversation, the current state and prospects for the development of bilateral relations, as well as relevant regional and international issues of mutual interest were discussed.

The prospects of strengthening inter-parliamentary relations and continuing the practice of exchanging experience between the legislative bodies of the two countries were discussed.

Pincher said that UK shows great interest in the upcoming parliamentary elections of deputies, which will be held in Uzbekistan in December this year. In this regard, the British side intends to send representatives to participate in the elections as observers.

At the end of the conversation, an agreement was reached to continue the practice of holding consultations between the foreign affairs agencies of the two countries, begun this year.

