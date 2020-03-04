Caspian Franchise Forum to increase investment attractiveness of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 4

By Fidan Babayeva – Trend:

The purpose of organizing such events is to bring together franchise owners, investors and entrepreneurs, as well as individuals who intend to start a franchising business, Chairman of the Board of Azerbaijan’s Agency for the Development of Small and Medium-sized Businesses (SMEs) Orkhan Mammadov said.

The chairman made these remarks at the Caspian Franchise - Azerbaijan International Franchise Forum, which is being held on at the Boulevard Hotel Baku on March 4-5, Trend reports on Mar. 4.

“We believe that this event, which takes place for the first time in our country, will be of interest to entrepreneurs and will also become a traditional platform in terms of business cooperation between local and foreign entrepreneurs and effective establishment of B2B contacts,“ Mammadov added.

The chairman noted that the exhibition will allow potential investors to demonstrate well-known foreign brands operating in the franchise system, and will create conditions for obtaining comprehensive information about the Azerbaijani Caspian Franchise international business platform (https://franchiseexpo.az/) in the field of buying and selling franchises in the country.

Mammadov added that the exhibition organized within the forum will also allow establishing partnerships between entrepreneurs, introducing the intricacies of franchising technology to them, increasing Azerbaijan’s investment attractiveness for potential investors, and creating opportunities for creating selection system for new franchising projects.

"In this regard, we invite entrepreneurs to actively participate in this event and hold fruitful discussions," the chairman said.

The speakers of the event include Founder of Topfranchise.ru Victor Bolshakov, Founder of Azerbaijan Franchising Center Elnur Islamov, Director of Churrosaz LLC Mirismet Javadov, CEO of Asiawide Franchise Consultants Pte Ltd Albert Kong, Legal Manager of Deloitte & Touche LLAC Bahar Kavuzova, CEO of Burger King Azerbaijan Abbas Mirza, Chief Marketing Officer of Burger King Azerbaijan Murad Gasimov, and CEO of 145 Group Anar İbrahimov.