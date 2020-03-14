Ministry of Economy: Georgia has no problems with food stocks

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 14

There are no problems deliveries of products to Georgian retail chains, the Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development of Georgia Natia Turnava said, Trend reports with reference to Georgian media.

She made the remark after a meeting with representatives of retail chains and facilities.

“From the point of view of stock delivery, there are no difficulties. All goods are supplied as usual. The ministry is also ready to provide the necessary assistance,” the minister said.

According to Turnava, shopping centers agreed to take necessary measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus. She explained that the first thing is to minimize contacts and maintaining distance between people in stores.

As of today, Georgia has 25 confirmed cases of coronavirus.

Amid the new coronavirus outbreak, Georgia has suspended direct flights with China, Iran and Italy, which are currently the largest centers of the outbreak.

The outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - began at a fish market in late December 2019. The symptoms include cough, headache, fatigue, fever, aching and difficulty breathing. It is primarily spread through airborne contact or contact with contaminated objects.

