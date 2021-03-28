Turkmenistan has potential to benefit from future co-op with EU

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 28

Turkmenistan has a potential to benefit from the future cooperation with the EU, said EU Ambassador to Turkmenistan Diego Ruiz Alonso, Trend reports with reference to EU press release.

The ambassador made this remark during a meeting of representatives of the EU Delegation to Turkmenistan and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan on March 3, 2021.

In particular, the ambassador noted that the EU has reviewed its Strategy for Central Asia and in this new context, has expanded areas of cooperation, providing Turkmenistan with a lot of possibilities for participation in regional cooperation projects, the report said.

"The new strategy has a very strong regional cooperation component, and in this area Turkmenistan has a great potential to get maximum benefit from the future cooperation which will promote bilateral relations between the EU and Turkmenistan," said ambassador.

The proposed EU-Turkmenistan bilateral program is focused around the national development priorities of Turkmenistan, along the SDG priorities.

In particular, the program includes cooperation in the field of green economic development, business climate, renewable energy, rural development, trade promotion.

As earlier, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the European Union in Turkmenistan Diego Ruiz Alonso told Trend, drawing from the results of former bilateral projects, the European Union (EU) is consulting the Turkmen government on possible future joint actions.

He said that feedback received so far shows that there is a lot of interest in such cooperation, and the EU hopes to see increased ownership from the side of the relevant government agencies.

The EU will continue to encourage Turkmen participation in upcoming regional programs, noted the ambassador.

"Turkmenistan has also participated in a range of regional projects, e.g. addressing cooperation on the protection of the environment, climate change, or water management," said the ambassador.

