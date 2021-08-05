Russia remains top export destination for Georgia's potatoes

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 5

Potatoes remained a top export in the 'fresh fruit and vegetables' category of food exports of Georgia, within June 2021, Trend reports referring to the Georgian National Statistics Office (Geostat).

Revenues from selling potatoes abroad amounted to $3.7 million, which is 20 percent higher than blueberry export revenues (ranked second best in June).

Top exporting destination for Georgian potatoes was Russia, with 92 percent share. Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Moldova, and Turkey were other countries where Georgia exported potatoes to. In total, 8,700 tons of potatoes were exported in June, out of which, 7,600 tons were sent to Russia.

Monthly average exporting price for June 2021 constituted $0.43/kg, which is 10 percent higher than previous month – in May 2021.

Overall, potato exports have slowed down in June compared to May, from $3.8 million (9,600 tons) to $3.7 million (8,700 tons). However, this year’s export revenues from potatoes for Georgia is record high. In the first six months of 2021, Georgia earned $8.7 million from potato exports, which is at least two times higher than in any previous full year. Some 85 percent of this year’s total potato export revenues were generated in May and June.

