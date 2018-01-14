WB near completing TANAP financing

14 January 2018 08:00 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 14

By Azad Hasanli – Trend:

As of Jan. 1, 2018, the World Bank (WB) allocated $667.27 million or 83.4 percent of the loan envisaged for the Trans-Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline (TANAP), according to the statistics published on the bank's website.

The beneficiaries of a $800 million loan, approved by the WB Board of Directors on Dec. 20, 2016 are Southern Gas Corridor CJSC (Azerbaijan) and BOTAS (Turkey).

"TANAP not only will boost competitiveness and create new economic opportunities for Azerbaijani and Turkish people, but will also support regional trade and energy security of Turkey and Europe," the WB told Azernews.

The WB said the project will help Azerbaijan to diversify its gas sales markets and Turkey - to secure its energy supply.

"It is one of the top priority infrastructure projects for Azerbaijan, Georgia, Turkey and the countries in Southeast Europe," WB said. "Assistance in the implementation of such ambitious projects as TANAP reflects the commitment of the World Bank Group to support the countries’ development priorities."

"The project contributes to the achievement of the WB’s strategic objectives in partnership with Azerbaijan, in particular, integration of the country into regional and European energy markets," WB said.

TANAP project envisages transportation of gas from Azerbaijan’s Shah Deniz field to the western borders of Turkey. The gas will be delivered to Turkey in 2018 and after completion of the Trans Adriatic Pipeline's construction natural gas will be delivered to Europe in early 2020.

The length of TANAP is 1,850 kilometers, with an initial capacity of 16 billion cubic meters of gas. Around six billion cubic meters of this gas is meant to be delivered to Turkey, with the remaining volume to be supplied to Europe.

The Southern Gas Corridor is one of the priority projects for the EU and provides for the transportation of 10 billion cubic meters of Azerbaijani gas from the Caspian region through Georgia and Turkey to Europe.

At the initial stage, the gas to be produced as part of the Stage 2 of development of Azerbaijan's Shah Deniz field is considered as the main source for the Southern Gas Corridor projects. Other sources can also connect to this project at a later stage.

As part of the Shah Deniz Stage 2, the gas will be exported to Turkey and European markets by expanding the South Caucasus Pipeline and the construction of Trans Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline (TANAP) and Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP).

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
Azerbaijan, WB mulling new loan within agricultural project
Economy news 12 January 08:00
WB near completing TANAP financing
Oil&Gas 11 January 19:28
WB cuts GDP growth in Uzbekistan for 2018
Economy news 10 January 12:53
Azerbaijan, WB mulling new loan within agricultural project
Economy news 9 January 15:14
TAP has two minor changes in Greek route
Oil&Gas 8 January 17:26
TANAP general manager talks pipeline’s construction process (Exclusive)
Oil&Gas 5 January 16:19
Over 630 km of TAP pipes strung
Oil&Gas 5 January 12:43
Over 610 km of welding complete for TAP
Oil&Gas 4 January 15:17
TANAP completed by over 80%, minister says
Oil&Gas 4 January 10:27
TAP ahead of schedule on grading in Greece, Albania
Oil&Gas 4 January 09:15
WB offers ways to develop private sector in Azerbaijan (Exclusive)
Economy news 2 January 08:51
TANAP to contribute to bringing Azerbaijan's gas resources to Europe – general manager (Exclusive)
Oil&Gas 1 January 10:09
TANAP to increase Turkey’s strategic importance in region – general manager (Exclusive)
Oil&Gas 29 December 2017 14:22
First gas to be introduced to TANAP system in January (Exclusive)
Oil&Gas 29 December 2017 13:01
TANAP general manager talks pipeline’s construction process (Exclusive)
Oil&Gas 29 December 2017 11:37
Initial phase of Southern Gas Corridor just the beginning: US energy envoy (exclusive)
Oil&Gas 27 December 2017 15:33
TAP reveals details of work on Italian territory
Oil&Gas 26 December 2017 16:24
How will TAP ensure minimum environmental impact?
Oil&Gas 26 December 2017 14:38