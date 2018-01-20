North American oil prices for Jan. 15-19

20 January 2018 15:18 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

If you are not a subscriber Sign up

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 50) 669-48-84
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Category news
Iran Energy Exchange performance on Jan. 20
Business 17:25
Tender: Iran’s gas company to buy plate heat exchanger
Tenders 17:05
Azerbaijani oil prices for Jan. 15-19
Oil&Gas 15:49
Kazakh oil refinery surpasses planned oil processing figures
Oil&Gas 15:29
Brief review of Iran government’s oil, oil product revenues
Business 14:13
Iran’s light oil on verge of $70/b
Business 13:42
Azerbaijani oil prices slightly down
Oil&Gas 12:09
Iranian Oil Ministry unearths embezzlement case
Business 11:50
North American oil prices down
Oil&Gas 11:08
Iran Mercantile Exchange's ‎offers for Jan. 20
Business 10:34
Singapore company to build technological facilities at Uzbek oil, gas fields
Oil&Gas 19 January 20:02
SOCAR completes 2017 with profit
Oil&Gas 19 January 19:00
Indian firms keen to work in Azerbaijan's petchem area, says Ambassador (Exclusive)
Oil&Gas 19 January 18:13
Kazakhstan going forward with production of own Euro-4 type fuel
Oil&Gas 19 January 17:28
Brent prices to face downhill
Oil&Gas 19 January 16:59
Plans revealed for floating drilling rigs in Azerbaijan in 2018
Oil&Gas 19 January 15:54
IEA reveals reasons for slowdown in 2018 oil demand growth
Oil&Gas 19 January 14:10
OPEC basket price up
Oil&Gas 19 January 13:54