BP talks Shah Deniz Stage 2 project’s development (UPDATE)

11 September 2018 14:32 (UTC+04:00)

Details added (first version posted on 12:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 11

By Ilkin Shafiyev - Trend:

The work as part of the Shah Deniz Stage 2 project, a.k.a. the Shah Deniz full field development (FFD), is progressing ahead of schedule, BP Regional President for Azerbaijan, Georgia and Turkey Gary Jones told reporters in Baku Sept. 11.

He said that the BP started production from four wells at the Shah Deniz Bravo platform, and it is necessary to clear these wells in the coming months.

It takes time to understand what other changes need to be made and use this experience when starting production from other wells, he noted.

All BP’s expectations associated with the project are justified, said Jones.

Jones added that presently, as part of the second stage of the field’s development, production is also being carried out from wells at the Shah Deniz Alpha platform.

As part of the implementation of Shah Deniz Stage 2, gas production will increase from 9 to 25 billion cubic meters per year. The produced gas will be exported to Turkey and the European markets through the expansion of the South Caucasus Pipeline and the construction of the Trans-Anatolian (TANAP) and Trans-Adriatic (TAP) gas pipelines.

A contract for development of the Shah Deniz offshore field was signed on June 4, 1996. The field's reserves are estimated at 1.2 trillion cubic meters of gas.

---

