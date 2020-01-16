SOCAR reveals volume of gas export via TANAP

16 January 2020 13:19 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

azericard

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Erdogan: TANAP turns Turkey into energy hub
Oil&Gas 14:15
New appointments made in SOCAR’s Azneft PU
Oil&Gas 14:00
Turkey lifts ban on Wikipedia after 2.5 years
Turkey 07:35
Turkey summons Egypt's Ankara charge d'affaires
Turkey 07:20
Police raid Anadolu Agency office in Cairo, detain 4
Other News 06:59
First Shafag-Asiman exploration well spudded offshore Azerbaijan
Oil&Gas 15 January 18:05
Latest
Uzbekistan to implement investment plans under new program
Business 14:22
Azerbaijan’s Ganja Instrumentation Factory talks production of ball valves
Business 14:18
Global refining intake to rise on recovery in refined product demand
Oil&Gas 14:18
Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan see increase in joint economic projects
Kazakhstan 14:16
Erdogan: TANAP turns Turkey into energy hub
Oil&Gas 14:15
Decision on future of Kazakh Bek Air company to be announced by end of January
Kazakhstan 14:07
New appointments made in SOCAR’s Azneft PU
Oil&Gas 14:00
SOCAR Georgia Gas branch's service center attacked
Oil&Gas 13:56
166 victims of Ukraine plane crash in Iran identified
Iran 13:44