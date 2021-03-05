Saipem to take part in green hydrogen hub creation in Italy

Oil&Gas 5 March 2021 11:04 (UTC+04:00)
Saipem to take part in green hydrogen hub creation in Italy
WHO Europe hopeful Covid-19 vaccines arrive in Georgia in coming weeks
WHO Europe hopeful Covid-19 vaccines arrive in Georgia in coming weeks
Georgian Railway expects to refinance Eurobonds
Georgian Railway expects to refinance Eurobonds
WHO praises Georgia for curbing Covid-19
WHO praises Georgia for curbing Covid-19
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Uzbekistan, Belarus agree on increasing permits for road transport of goods for 2021 Transport 11:08
Rosselkhoznadzor allows number of Uzbek companies to import tomatoes to Russia Uzbekistan 11:05
Saipem to take part in green hydrogen hub creation in Italy Oil&Gas 11:04
Kazakhstan announces 2021 oil production plans Oil&Gas 11:03
Average monthly salary in Baku in 2020 grows Finance 11:02
Azerbaijan shares footage from Fuzuli's Yukhary Rafadinli village (VIDEO) Politics 11:01
US congressman Steve Cohen issues statement on Khojaly tragedy's anniversary Politics 11:00
Kazakhstan to start partial sales of petroleum products through commodity exchanges Kazakhstan 10:47
Turkmenistan defines tasks for "Single Window for export-import operations" Transport 10:46
Kazakhstan to increase oil extraction volumes within OPEC+ agreement Oil&Gas 10:36
Kazakhstan’s KazTransOil opens tender for wells servicing Tenders 10:35
Azerbaijan's Aghdam - now huge field of ruins, BBC report says (VIDEO) Politics 10:34
Southern Gas Corridor CJSC's needs for cash in 2021 to be fully covered by proceeds from projects Oil&Gas 10:20
Azerbaijani currency rates for March 5 Finance 10:19
Uzbek chemical production company to buy technological equipment via tender Tenders 10:18
Azerbaijani oil prices on the rise Finance 10:16
Creator of Tukish 'Bayraktar' UAV talks General, who died in helicopter crash Politics 10:14
Uzbekistan reveals its COVID-19 data for March 5 Uzbekistan 10:03
Ceyhan terminal transships over 36 million tons of ACG oil since early 2021 Oil&Gas 09:55
Oil prices surge as OPEC+ extends output cuts into April US 09:50
Uzbekistan’s fiscal policy to continue supporting economic recovery - Fitch Ratings Uzbekistan 09:42
Azerbaijani FM extends condolences to Turkey over helicopter crash Politics 09:27
Kazakhstan eyes to strengthen interaction with int'l financial organizations Finance 09:19
Azerbaijan's Ministry of Ecology plans to implement projects in liberated territories Business 09:17
Azerbaijan records growth in Jan.2021 lending to agricultural sector Finance 09:04
Turkmenistan's Balkan region opens tender for recreation center construction Tenders 09:04
Kazakhstan’s COVID-19 daily case count stands at 857 Kazakhstan 08:54
Turkey reports 11,322 new COVID-19 cases Turkey 08:52
Official says satisfied with results of human trial of Iranian COVID-19 vaccine Iran 08:49
WHO Europe hopeful Covid-19 vaccines arrive in Georgia in coming weeks Georgia 08:46
Azerbaijani defense minister expresses condolences to Turkish side Politics 08:17
China sets modest GDP growth target as economy improves Other News 07:32
Kazakhstan may take part in restoration of Azerbaijani liberated lands Business 07:30
Vanuatu, New Caledonia, Tonga evacuate people over tsunami threat Other News 06:49
6.5-magnitude quake hits Kermadec Islands region World 06:01
Uzbek and Belarusian experts to exchange experience in standardization Uzbekistan 05:10
Italy reports nearly 23,000 new COVID-19 cases as some see "third wave" Europe 03:52
5.9-magnitude quake jolts central Greece, no injuries reported Other News 02:48
Georgian Railway expects to refinance Eurobonds Transport 01:46
UK records another 6,573 coronavirus cases, 242 deaths Europe 01:16
Azerbaijan agrees to continue existing oil production cuts in April (PHOTO) Oil&Gas 01:02
7.3-magnitude quake hits waters off New Zealand Other News 00:33
Armenia can also benefit from regional transportation projects if behaves in normal way - President Aliyev Politics 00:01
Azerbaijan becomes one of Eurasia's main and reliable transportation, logistics hub - President Aliyev Politics 4 March 23:57
We invite ECO member states to benefit from “Zangazur corridor” - President of Azerbaijan Politics 4 March 23:56
We condemn unequal, unfair distribution of vaccines among developing and developed countries - President Aliyev Politics 4 March 23:50
Now we are looking into future - President Aliyev Politics 4 March 23:47
Military victory over Armenia on battlefield was also fully accomplished by political ways - President Aliyev Politics 4 March 23:41
Stronger Turkey is, stronger is Azerbaijan and all its partners - President Aliyev Politics 4 March 23:37
IAEA chief: Technical meeting with Iran to be held in April Iran 4 March 23:25
WHO praises Georgia for curbing Covid-19 Georgia 4 March 22:52
Belarusian BELAVIA airlines operating one-way flights on Baku-Minsk route Economy 4 March 22:04
Macron to spare Paris region from weekend lockdown, for now Europe 4 March 21:44
Kazakhstan determines priorities of foreign policy Business 4 March 20:48
Compliance services become more relevant in Azerbaijan - PASHA Bank Finance 4 March 20:47
Several servicemen killed in military helicopter crash in Turkey Turkey 4 March 20:27
Azerbaijan doing everything to create new transport infrastructure in South Caucasus – Russian analyst Politics 4 March 20:04
New reality created in South Caucasus - head of department at Istanbul Kadir Has University Politics 4 March 19:48
Demining of Azerbaijani lands complicated by Armenia’s refusal to provide maps of minefields - Expert Politics 4 March 19:47
Long-awaited end to Karabakh conflict creates new opportunities - Former US ambassador to Azerbaijan Politics 4 March 19:13
Azerbaijan shows footage from Kechikli village of Zangilan district (VIDEO) Society 4 March 19:11
Azerbaijan interested in strengthening export and investment potential with Argentina Business 4 March 18:53
President Aliyev gives speech at virtual Summit of Economic Cooperation Organization (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 4 March 18:25
MFA shares potential sectors of Lithuanian investment in Georgia Business 4 March 18:18
Georgian kiwi enters Japanese market Business 4 March 18:18
Azerbaijan's ENGINET company talks unique solutions for local market ICT 4 March 18:03
Kazakh gold extracting venture opens tender to buy spares Tenders 4 March 18:01
Kazakhstan intends to attract funds to improve energy efficiency of facilities Kazakhstan 4 March 18:01
Volume of food products sold in Baku's trade network increases Business 4 March 17:47
Georgia shows progress in curbing coronavirus cases - WHO Georgia 4 March 17:37
Azerbaijani Finance Ministry allocates funds for maintenance services Business 4 March 17:33
Restaurant business subsidizing program launched in Tbilisi Business 4 March 17:32
UK's Johnson says Brexit problems in Northern Ireland are solvable Europe 4 March 17:27
Supporting Member Country ECAs: ICIEC endorse supportive reinsurance treaty with JLGC Other News 4 March 17:26
Uztekstilprom, French Proparco talk profitable financing for textile projects Business 4 March 17:19
Georgian consulting company launching project for female entrepreneurs Business 4 March 17:19
Georgian wine export to US down Business 4 March 17:16
Russia and Azerbaijan lead in import of electricity to Georgia Oil&Gas 4 March 17:16
Several low-cost airlines resume flights to Georgia Transport 4 March 17:13
Azerbaijan-Belarus foreign trade operations for Jan. 2021 revealed Business 4 March 17:12
Azerbaijan confirms 124 more COVID-19 recoveries Society 4 March 17:02
Kazakhstan increasing control over development of oil and gas fields Economy 4 March 17:01
State property privatization plan in Georgia surpasses initial plan Business 4 March 17:00
Cargo containers to pass through Azerbaijan towards Turkey, Europe - ADY Container Transport 4 March 16:58
Rehabilitation centers can be established in Azerbaijan's liberated lands - Agency Society 4 March 16:51
Azerbaijan discloses number of imported cars in 2020 Transport 4 March 16:42
Uzbekistan’s 1M2021 profit for banks increases Finance 4 March 16:33
Germany approves AstraZeneca for over-65s Europe 4 March 16:33
New plant to be commissioned in Baku Business 4 March 16:25
Azerbaijan to receive Astra Zeneca vaccine via COVAX mechanism - WHO Society 4 March 16:17
Turkmengas opens again tender for operation of video surveillance system Tenders 4 March 16:12
Uzbekistan, Belarus agree to expand range of mutually supplied agricultural products Uzbekistan 4 March 16:11
Uzbek currency rates for March 5 Finance 4 March 16:09
Italian Eni launches implementation of its solar energy project in Kazakhstan Oil&Gas 4 March 16:06
Ensuring security in Karabakh our top priority - Turkish president Politics 4 March 15:56
Georgia eyes to select new investor for Anaklia port Construction 4 March 15:54
Creation of Kazakhstan-Azerbaijan Business Council under discussion Business 4 March 15:52
Covaxin demonstrates prowess of Atmanirbhar Bharat, says ICMR chief Other News 4 March 15:45
India, Philippines sign key defence pact, set ball rolling for BrahMos missile sale Other News 4 March 15:43
Turkey supports Georgia in deepening relations with Euro-Atlantic structures Business 4 March 15:41
All news