New equipment installed in Iran's Jask Oil Terminal

Oil&Gas 13 March 2021 12:05 (UTC+04:00)
Results of study conducted on mineral water resources in Azerbaijan unveiled Society 13:33
Buy/sell operations at Iran Mercantile Exchange revealed Business 13:24
Uzbekistan to supply mineral fertilizers to Kyrgyzstan Uzbekistan 13:23
Azerbaijani oil prices change Finance 13:21
Baku's Bibiheybat Ship Yard wraps up repair of floating crane (PHOTO) Economy 13:16
‘Uzbekistan GTL’ completes final testing of boiler burner ignition system Oil&Gas 13:12
Narendra Modi, Mohammed bin Salman interact over telephone, express satisfaction over steady growth in India-Saudi partnership Other News 12:51
QS Rankings 2021: The best universities in India Other News 12:45
India has provided over 48.1 mn vaccine doses to various countries: Govt Other News 12:43
Kazakhstan unveils value of payments of compulsory vehicle insurance Business 12:20
Turkmenistan looks to bring its cement plants in line with int'l standards Construction 12:19
Kazakhstan sees decrease in overall retail trade Business 12:17
Oil platforms being built in Iran Oil&Gas 12:15
WHO thanks Azerbaijan for hosting UN special session on COVID-19 Politics 12:13
Georgia sees increase in COVID-19 cases Georgia 12:06
Azerbaijan shows footage from Zangilan's Gyragh Mushlan village (VIDEO) Politics 12:06
New wells to be drilled at Iran's Ramin oil field Oil&Gas 12:05
New equipment installed in Iran's Jask Oil Terminal Oil&Gas 12:05
Georgia receives Oxford/AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine Georgia 11:48
De-mining of Azerbaijan's liberated lands essential - EU special representative Politics 11:46
Georgia reveals data on its exports of chocolate Business 11:14
Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market Finance 11:01
Uzbekistan reveals COVID-19 data for March 13 Uzbekistan 11:00
ICRC to enhance its capacity and programs to address challenges of 2021 Politics 10:41
Turkmenistan plans to conclude agreements on procurement of silk raw materials Business 10:40
Court ruling suspends U.S. ban on investment in Xiaomi US 10:39
Pars Oil and Gas Company announces tender to buy pressure gauge Tenders 10:37
ICRC to continue clarifying fate of missing as result of Karabakh conflict Politics 10:35
Iran to reduce time of release of imported goods from customs Business 10:34
Media officials, NGOs, bloggers, activists of Azerbaijan begin trip to post-war Aghdam Politics 10:28
Iranian currency rates for March 13 Finance 10:16
Azerbaijan urges Armenia to provide maps of mines on liberated lands Politics 10:02
Brazil passes India to claim world’s second-highest coronavirus case tally Other News 08:51
CBI governor lauds Iran’s positive economic growth Iran 08:28
Turkey reports nearly 15,000 new COVID-19 cases Turkey 08:00
Kazakhstan records 1,002 new COVID-19 cases, total at 222,671 Kazakhstan 07:54
Competitive tariffs make Azerbaijani electricity more favorable for Georgia Oil&Gas 07:30
Australia records first local COVID-19 case in two weeks Other News 07:28
At least 3 dead, 15 injured in Bolivian road accident Other News 06:08
Azerbaijan shares data of proceeds from export of oil products produced by Baku Oil Refinery Oil&Gas 05:11
U.S. reports nearly 4,000 coronavirus variants infection cases US 03:30
South American airlines brace for flight cuts as second wave of virus rages in Brazil World 02:36
Brazil’s health ministry strikes deal to buy Sputnik V vaccine Other News 01:38
Joint Georgian-Turkish regional projects - clear example of effective strategic partnership Business 00:36
European companies intend to continue activity in Azerbaijan (PHOTO) Economy 00:34
Construction of main facilities of Georgian Namakhvani HPP to be suspended Oil&Gas 00:33
WHO lists Janssen COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use World 00:08
Uzbekneftegaz laying gas pipeline in Mubarek oil&gas production dep’t Oil&Gas 12 March 23:57
Report calls for building renewal amid quake risk in Turkey Turkey 12 March 23:25
Hungary strongly supports Georgia’s European integration process Georgia 12 March 23:21
Kazakh oilfield construction company opens tender for equipment maintenance Tenders 12 March 23:19
Ratio of net minimum salary to monthly average salary up in Azerbaijan Economy 12 March 23:18
Mega Life Insurance company included in register of Azerbaijan’s Compulsory Insurance Bureau Finance 12 March 23:17
Iran lifts ban on fruit imports days before Nowruz Society 12 March 23:16
Iran to tax properties and luxury cars Business 12 March 23:16
Iraq reports 4,622 new COVID-19 cases, 750,264 in total Arab World 12 March 22:50
UNICEF: Georgia to receive 129 600 shots of AstraZeneca vaccines Georgia 12 March 21:51
Kyrgyzstan, Russia debate implementation of promising investment projects Kyrgyzstan 12 March 21:33
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for March 12 Iran 12 March 21:31
French Alstom company to supply electric locomotives to Azerbaijan Economy 12 March 21:02
Tank units of Separate Combined Arms Army of Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan hold training (PHOTO/VIDEO) Azerbaijan 12 March 20:51
Azerbaijani State Border Service opens new office on state border with Armenia (PHOTO) Politics 12 March 19:51
Big confidence in Azerbaijan: Foreign companies compete for restoration of Karabakh region - French Lagazetteaz.fr Politics 12 March 19:49
Heads of Karabakh Revival Fund and Azerbaijani Community of Nagorno-Karabakh discuss co-op prospects (PHOTO) Politics 12 March 19:46
India, Bangladesh exploring proposal for cross-border refined-LNG pipeline Other News 12 March 18:41
Azerbaijani president congratulates Pope Francis Politics 12 March 18:37
Azerbaijani FM sends letter to UN sec-gen regarding Armenia's military personnel (PHOTO) Politics 12 March 17:51
Another batch of munitions left by Armenian Armed Forces found in Azerbaijan's Fuzuli (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 12 March 17:51
Iran exporting goods to Saudi Arabia via UAE, Oman Business 12 March 17:45
Uzbekistan Airways to renew Tashkent-Tbilisi-Tashkent flights Transport 12 March 17:27
Farmers in Azerbaijan to receive subsidies (VIDEO) Economy 12 March 17:20
Kazakhstan reports drastic increase in housing sales Business 12 March 17:15
Health Ministry approves use of Russian 'Sputnik V' coronavirus vaccine in Azerbaijan Society 12 March 17:14
New appointments in Azerbaijani Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies and its structure Economy 12 March 17:11
Uzbekneftegaz reconstructs gas pretreatment unit at Yangikazgan field Oil&Gas 12 March 17:09
Number of construction companies in Uzbekistan increases Construction 12 March 17:07
Turkmenbashi Oil Refineries opens tender for purchase of drilling equipment Tenders 12 March 17:05
Azerbaijan confirms 217 more COVID-19 recoveries Society 12 March 17:05
Nar announced the results of 2020 ICT 12 March 17:00
Turkmennebit opens tender for purchase of chemical products Tenders 12 March 16:46
Azerbaijan's expenses on importing fertilizers notably grows Business 12 March 16:45
Uzbekistan notes increase in bell pepper export Uzbekistan 12 March 16:42
Value of Azerbaijani goods exported to Spain nearly triples Business 12 March 16:42
Georgia should make most of period to attract investment in all sectors Business 12 March 16:21
Azerbaijani FM meets EU special representative for South Caucasus Politics 12 March 16:04
Asian Development Bank to support growth of Azerbaijani capital market Finance 12 March 15:51
CBI says S.Korean gov't has 'no will' to solve issue with Iran's blocked assets Politics 12 March 15:41
Georgia-Hungary bilateral trade increases Business 12 March 15:35
Agricultural production in Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan growing Business 12 March 15:26
Central Banks of Russia, Turkmenistan step up supervision of credit institutions activities Finance 12 March 15:24
Kazakhstan unveils its trade structure with EAEU countries Business 12 March 15:08
OMV Petrom to contribute significantly to Georgia's state budget Oil&Gas 12 March 15:06
Industrial production in Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic up since early 2021 Business 12 March 15:06
Operational-tactical exercises of Azerbaijani army pose no risks to stability in region - Russian MFA Politics 12 March 14:39
Kazakhstan’s Barys deck cargo ship returns from Azerbaijan’s Baku to home port (PHOTO) Transport 12 March 14:32
Russia says Baku, Yerevan show constructive attitude within agreement on Karabakh Politics 12 March 14:25
ADB strengthens its support for PPPs in Uzbekistan Business 12 March 14:23
US Dept. of State disappointed with parole of Armenian terrorist Turkey 12 March 14:13
Britain's Burberry to beat forecasts after sales rebound Europe 12 March 14:12
Azerbaijani Nar receives more online requests via digital channels ICT 12 March 14:11
