Azerbaijan investigating possibility of using off-grid renewable energy systems – ministry

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 16

By Leman Zeynalova - Trend:

Azerbaijan’s Energy Ministry is investigating the possibility of using off-grid renewable energy technologies, the ministry told Trend.

"Off-grid renewable energy systems are effective in supplying electricity to the regions which do not have access to the centralized electricity system, as well as for covering some part of domestic consumption with domestic production," said the ministry.

Earlier, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said that Azerbaijan should install off-grid renewable energy technologies through pilot programs to ensure cost-effective energy access to all parts of the country.

"In Azerbaijan’s remote mountainous areas where it is expensive to build grid infrastructure, off-grid renewable energy systems could be a cost-effective way to provide electricity, particularly as their prices have declined in recent years. The government should install off-grid renewable energy technologies through pilot programs to ensure cost-effective energy access to all parts of the country. These pilots should incorporate the sustainable use of local renewable energy resources for heat. The government could consider providing incentives for small renewable energy suppliers, to encourage entrepreneurship and the establishment of small businesses in the energy sector," reads the IEA report.

The energy ministry said that Azerbaijan is among the few countries which have fully ensured their energy security.

"Thanks to the implementation of the energy security strategy founded by the National Leader Heydar Aliyev, Azerbaijan has significant achievements in providing the economy and population with sustainable and reliable electricity. By sucessfully continuing this strategy, President Ilham Aliyev has turned Azerbaijan into an energy state. As a result, alongside with covering the domestic demand, Azerbaijan also exports electricity abroad.

Azerbaijan is also working on diversification of energy resources by expanding the use of "green energy". For example, we have signed Investment agreement, Power Purchase agreement and Transmission Connection agreement with Acwa Power and Masdar and an Implementation Agreement with bp," said the ministry.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Lyaman_Zeyn