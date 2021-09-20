Weekly review of Azerbaijani oil market

Oil&Gas 20 September 2021 11:06 (UTC+04:00)
Weekly review of Azerbaijani oil market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 20

By Zeyni Jafarov – Trend:

Azerbaijani oil prices notably increased last week, Trend reports on Sept.20.

The average price for Azeri Light CIF oil, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Deepwater Gunashli (ACG) field, made up $75.66 per barrel, having grown by $2.66 (3.6 percent) compared to the previous price.

Last week, the maximum price for Azeri Light CIF oil amounted to $77.19 per barrel, while the minimum - $73.98.

The average price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $74.93 per barrel last week, up by $2.6 (3.6 percent) compared to the previous indicator.

The maximum price for Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $76.52 per barrel, while the minimum - $73.32.

Last week, the average price of URALS oil sold by Azerbaijan in the Russian Port of Novorossiysk amounted to $71.21 per barrel, which is $1.02 (1.5 percent) more compared to the previous week.

The maximum price for URALS oil amounted to $72.27 per barrel, while the minimum - $70.51.

Azerbaijan sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk oil pipeline.

Last week, the average price of Brent Dated amounted to $73.88 per barrel, which is $1.62 (2.2 percent) more compared to the previous price.

The maximum price for Brent Dated amounted to $75.17 per barrel, while the minimum - $72.84.

Oil grade/date

Sept.13, 2021

Sept.14, 2021

Sept.15, 2021

Sept.16, 2021

Sept.17, 2021

Average price

Azeri LT CIF

$73.98

$74.26

$77.19

$76.13

$76.73

$75.66

Azeri Light FOB Ceyhan

$73.32

$73.59

$76.52

$75.12

$76.08

$74.93

Urals (EX NOVO)

$70.63

$70.51

$72.27

$71.25

$71.37

$71.21

Brent Dated

$72.84

$73.1

$75.17

$74.06

$74.25

$73.88

---

